Penn State football injury report vs Delaware rules out 4 key players, including starter

STATE COLLEGE − Key Penn State football defenders Coziah Izzard and Daequan Hardy will will miss their second straight games to open the season, according to the Big Ten's weekly availability report.

The Nittany Lions also will be without backup defensive end Amin Vanover, once again, and receiver and special teams' ace Malick Meiga for today's noon game against FCS Delaware. The game will be streamed on Peacock −unavailable on regular TV networks.

Izzard expected to start at defensive tackle next to Hakeem Beamon. Dvon Ellies and Zane Durant, in particular, will see more time in Izzard's absence.

Hardy, a senior leader, is the Lions' No. 3 cornerback and an important defender in passing situations.

The Lions also will be without Meiga, a 6-foot-4 receiver who caught a late pass from Beau Pribula in last week's victory over West Virginia.

Promising sophomore receiver Omari Evans is listed as "questionable" for today's game − the same status as last week when he did not any action.

Penn State availability report vs. Delaware

OUT

4 Malick Meiga8 Tyler Johnson15 Amin Vanover25 Daequan Hardy25 DK Kency39 Jashaun Green42 Mason Robinson50 Alonzo Ford Jr.58 Landon Tengwall65 Jim Fitzgerald92 Smith Vilbert99 Coziah Izzard

