How Penn State football will make history with its White Out game vs. Iowa

Penn State football had never played two prime time Beaver Stadium games in September.

So it will make some school history to start this 2023 season. Two of the Nittany Lions' first three games will be played at home and under the lights. The opening Sept. 2 match-up with former yearly rival West Virginia will start at 7: 30 p.m. and will be televised by NBC.

And now the Sept. 23 game vs. Iowa will start at 8 p.m., televised by CBS. It's been bestowed with the yearly White Out honor, meaning that all Penn State fans in the expected sellout crowd will be implored to wear white. It has been hailed as possibly the loudest, brightest event in college football. ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler called it "the most telegenic experience in sports."

This will mark the first time the Lions have hosted two prime time game so early in the season. And if they are as good as their expected preseason Top 10 ranking suggests, there could be more to come.

Other potential Beaver Stadium night games include the Oct. 28 game vs. Indiana and the titanic Nov. 11 showdown vs. Michigan, a College Football Playoff favorite. The Michigan game already has been designated as a Penn State Stripe Out: Each Beaver Stadium section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect.

Iowa has been a White Out opponent just once before − when it ruined the Lions' undefeated, top five start in 2009 with 21-10 victory in the rain.

Here are Penn State's planned game-time themes for Beaver Stadium: Sept. 2, West Virginia, Helmet Stripe layout (the majority of Beaver Stadium will wear white; a select number of sections on the East and West side will wear blue, to resemble one of Penn State’s classic helmets); Sept. 9, Delaware, THON/spirit day/youth sports day; Sept. 23, Iowa, White Out; Oct. 14, Massachusetts, homecoming/Generations of Greatness uniform; Oct. 28, Indiana, military appreciation; Nov. 11, Michigan, Stripe Out; Nov. 18, Rutgers, senior day.

