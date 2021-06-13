Penn State football’s historical record against every Big 12 member

Penn State does not have a long and deep history playing most teams from the Big 12, but they do have a storied history with one of its members. Penn State and West Virginia have a series that dates back to the early part of the 20th century. The former regional rivalry is still the third-most played series for Penn State (it’s also the third-most played series for West Virginia; both schools have played Pitt the most, followed by Syracuse) and the series will finally be renewed for the first time since 1992 when they open a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024.

As for the rest of the Big 12, there are not a ton of games to look back on, but there are some big bowl matchups in the mix. That includes a national championship showdown with Oklahoma and a handful of bowl games against the Texas Longhorns. And to this day, the 1995 season opener at Texas Tech remains one of the scariest season openers for Penn State in the Big Ten era. But you have to go back decades to find a number of Penn State’s games played against current members of the Big 12 Conference.

Here is a look at Penn State’s all-time records against current members of the Big 12. That includes West Virginia, although every meeting with the Mountaineers occurred well before West Virginia was invited to join the Big 12. For Penn State’s all-time record against Nebraska and Texas A&M, check out Penn State’s all-time record against the Big Ten and SEC members.

Data used is credited to College Football Reference. Rankings referenced are AP Top 25 rankings where available.

Note: Penn State has never faced Iowa State or Oklahoma State in football.

Kansas State Wildcats

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 2-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 28, 1968 (No. 4 Penn State 25, Kansas State 9) Most recent meeting: October 4, 1969 (No. 2 Penn State 17, Kansas State 14)

Baylor Bears

Tom Donchez (32) Penn State fullback, leaps over the liner for a first down in the first period of the Cotton Bowl game in Dallas, Jan. 1, 1975. Tim Black (60) Baylor end, and Derrell Luce (49) Baylor linebacker, misses the tackle. (AP Photo)

Games played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: January 1, 1975 (No. 7 Penn State 41, No. 12 Baylor 20; Cotton Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1975 (No. 7 Penn State 41, No. 12 Baylor 20; Cotton Bowl)

Kansas Jayhawks

Penn State halfback Bob Campbell (23) plunges over the goal with the winning two-point conversion, Jan. 1, 1969 in the Orange Bowl game in Miami. Reaching for Campbell is Kansas end John Zook (83). At right is Penn State guard Charlie Zapiec (60). (AP Photo)

Games played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: January 1, 1969 (No. 3 Penn State 15, No. 6 Kansas 14; Orange Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1969 (No. 3 Penn State 15, No. 6 Kansas 14; Orange Bowl)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Running back Mike Archie #2 of Penn State carries the football during the Nittany Lions 24-23 win over Texas Tech at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

Games played: 1 Record (winning percentage): 1-0 (1.000) First meeting: September 9, 1995 (No. 4 Penn State 24, Texas Tech 23) Most recent meeting: September 9, 1995 (No. 4 Penn State 24, Texas Tech 23)

West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 29, 1988, Morgantown, WV, USA; FILE PHOTO; Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca (19) in action against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field during the 1988 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 55 Record (winning percentage): 44-9-2 (.818) First meeting: November 13, 1909 (Penn State 40, West Virginia 0) Most recent meeting: October 24, 1992 (No. 14 Penn State 40, West Virginia 26)

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 30, 2013; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs chrome helmets during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Bears defeated the Horned Frogs 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Games played: 4 Record (winning percentage): 3-1 (.750) First meeting: October 24, 1953 (Penn State 27, TCU 21) Most recent meeting: September 30, 1978 (No. 5 Penn State 58, TCU 0)

Texas Longhorns

Running back Curtis Enis of the Penn State Nittany Lions gets tackled during the 1997 Fiesta Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on January 1, 1997. Penn State won the game, 38-15. Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

Games played: 5 Record (winning percentage): 3-2 (.600) First meeting: January 1, 1972 (No. 10 Penn State 30, No. 12 Texas 6; Cotton Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1997 (No. 7 Penn State 38, No. 20 Texas 15; Fiesta Bowl)

Oklahoma Sooners

Penn State Nittany Lions running back D.J. Dozier (42) carries the ball against Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Bosworth (44) during the 1986 Orange Bowl at the Orange Bowl. Oklahoma defeated Penn State 25-10. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

Games played: 2 Record (winning percentage): 0-2 (.000) First meeting: December 31, 1972 (No. 2 Oklahoma 14, No. 5 Penn State 0; Sugar Bowl) Most recent meeting: January 1, 1986 (No. 3 Oklahoma 25, No. 1 Penn State 10; Orange Bowl for the national championship)

