Penn State Football hires former Trinity coach, letterman Jordan Hill

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State football defensive lineman and Trinity football coach Jordan Hill is returning to the Penn State football program.

Hill will serve as Penn State Football’s Director of Life Skills after resigning from Trinity earlier this month.

“I would like to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this incredible opportunity to return to a program and university that I have so much passion for,” said Hill. “I am excited to join this incredible staff and help guide the young men in this football program in any way I can. This is a special place and I am thrilled to be back and helping contribute to this outstanding organization.”

Hill was an all-state player his senior season with Steel-High and helped the Rollers to the Class A State Championship that season. He went on to play for Penn State from 2009-12 and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2012. A four-year letterman with the Nittany Lions, Hill totaled 171 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his collegiate career.

Hill was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks 87th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to win a Super Bowl with Seattle.

After being released by the Seahawks in 2016, Hill played for Washington, Jacksonville and Detroit before retiring after the 2017 season.

He recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.