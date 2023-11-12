Penn State football fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich after Michigan loss

Penn State football will have a new offensive coordinator this week.

Just a day after a second meltdown to a Top 10 opponent, head coach James Franklin made the bold in-season move to fire the leader of his offense, Mike Yurcich.

Yurcich was a hot, up-and-coming coordinator prospect when Franklin abruptly hired him in January 2021. But less than three full seasons later, Franklin is looking elsewhere.

The moves come immediately after Penn State's offense malfunctioned badly on the biggest stage for the second time in 2023. The Nittany Lions managed only 238 yards of total offense — 75 of that on a final, meaningless touchdown drive — in a dismal 24-15 loss to the Jim Harbaugh-less Michigan Wolverines, No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Earlier, the Lions produced just six points until another, last-minute desperation drive at No. 1 Ohio State, losing that 20-12.

Franklin and his players were booed and derided off the Beaver Stadium field late Saturday afternoon after yet one more loss to the top teams in the Big Ten, seeing their own playoff hopes die.

Franklin said this in the postgame interview room after being asked about the struggles of his prize, first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar:

“We got to do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm. "That is critical. We got to find easy completions to allow a quarterback to get into a rhythm, that’s what everybody does."

Franklin will now be seeking his six offensive coordinator since arriving at Penn State in 2014.

Penn State offered a brief statement on the move Sunday afternoon, confirming that "offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said in the release.

Penn State assistants Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle will share interim offensive coordinator responsibilities for the remainder of the season, according to the release.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich