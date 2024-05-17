Penn State football featured in EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

(WHTM) – The official trailer for the EA Sports College Football 25 game was released on Friday and Penn State was featured three times.

Penn State’s iconic White Out game was represented around the 0.46 second mark, Penn State players donned in blue uniforms wearing No. 16, No. 5 and No. 19 from left to right were shown linking arms walking onto the field, and at 1:10 the Penn State drum major executed a flip.

The game will be available for Xbox on Series X/S and PlayStation on July 19 and is available for Pre-Order now. The Standard Edition for Xbox is $69.99, the Deluxe Edition is $99.99 and the MVP Bundle, which includes Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition & College Football 25 Deluxe Edition is $149.99.

The Deluxe Edition includes 3-day early access, 4600 College Football Points, Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack, Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack and Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team uniform item.

Where are Penn State players projected to go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The last NCAA Football game was NCAA Football ’14. EA Sports was unable to pay players at the time for their name, image, and likenesses. On Feb. 2, 2021, EA Sports announced on X, formerly Twitter, with a new account that the game was returning.

They posted a graphic with confetti on a football field with the words “College Football is coming back” on it and the EA Sports logo. The caption read “For those who never stopped believing…”.

As of March 4, over 10,000 athletes were represented in the game with all 134 FBS schools being featured. The three cover athletes for the historic comeback of the game are Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.