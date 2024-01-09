Penn State football early 2024 rankings: Where are Nittany Lions ranked in top 25?

Penn State football will look to revamp its lackluster offense while maintaining defensive excellence as it heads into the 2024 college football offseason.

The Nittany Lions allowed just 13.46 points per game in the 2023 season, the third-lowest mark in college football. However, coach James Franklin's squad gave up 20 points to Ohio State and 24 to Michigan in losses, matchups that the Nittany Lions had to win to forge a path to the College Football Playoffs. Penn State also allowed 38 points in the Peach Bowl to Ole Miss, the highest total against the Nittany Lions throughout the season, though it must be said it was missing top pass rusher Chop Robinson.

The defense could have a different look next season, however, with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz leaving to become Duke's head coach. Former Indiana coach Tom Allen will take over after his Hoosiers nearly upset Penn State on Oct. 28 in a 33-24 loss for Indiana.

Former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will take over as the play-caller with quarterback Drew Allar at the helm for the Nittany Lions. Penn State amounted just 215 passing yards per game, ranking 80th in college football. Allar threw 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions but completed just 59.9% of his passes.

The Nittany Lions will see plenty of roster turnover ahead of the 2024 season, as cornerback duo Kalen King and Johnny Dixon, as well as Robinson, will not return. However, Penn State added wide receiver Julian Fleming and running back Quinton Martin to bolster Franklin's offense at key skill positions.

Here is where Penn State stands in the way-too-early polls for 2024:

Penn State early top 25 rankings for 2024

Here’s where the Nittany Lions are placed in various early top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season:

Penn State is slotted in as low as 18th by The Athletic, but Yahoo Sports and 247Sports are higher on James Franklin's squad, ranking the Nittany Lions at 10th in these early rankings.

