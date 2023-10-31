A Penn State football defining moment: Will offensive line rally or regress?

The Nittany Lions' offensive line is wobbling in terms of its health and performance as it hits another season stretch-run.

Will things stabilize and even trend upward, as last year?

The worry is that continuing cracks there could further upend one of the most anticipated Penn State football seasons in years.

Consider these most recent trials among Penn State's position of biggest struggle since James Franklin took over in 2014:

The Lions have lost a pair of starting guards to injury since fall camp − Landon Tengwall (medical retirement from football) and JB Nelson.

They also are dealing with issues to both starting tackles. All-American Olu Fashanu has appeared to suffer some sort of lower-body ailment and was moving gingerly against Indiana; Caedan Wallace left the Indiana game to an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Meanwhile, new center Hunter Nourzad was banged up early in the season and has struggled with his snapping throughout.

At least Wallace hopes to return Saturday against Maryland, according to Franklin.

Better protection for Drew Allar?

But the group − touted as the Penn State's deepest and most talented in a decade or longer − has struggled to consistently open running lanes throughout the season and, more recently, in protecting quarterback Drew Allar.

While the Lions are a respectable 42nd nationally in rushing offense (175 yards per game), star tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen do not have a run longer than 20 yards. As a whole, they've failed to exploit some of the nation's worst defenses against the run (Massachusetts, 128th; Indiana, 100th; Northwestern, 93rd).

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Pass protection, stellar at season's beginning, has been an increasing issue, as well. Allar was sacked four times at Ohio State; three times by Indiana.

Franklin pointed the overall issues at malfunctions on first and second downs − his blockers continually being forced to excel in overloaded, tough-to-win third-and-long situations.

Penn State was stunningly inept on third down at Ohio State, converting just the final of 16 chances. It started poorly again vs. Indiana but recovered to go 7-of-18.

"I don’t care what offensive line you’re playing or what quarterback is back there, if you’re not good enough on first and second down and you’re in obvious passing situations, and people can just tee off on you ... that’s challenging on the best offensive lines," he said during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

But are answers possible against three potentially standout defenses in Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers?

Much may depend on health. While Nelson and Wallace appear ready to return − and Fashanu did not miss significant time yet − how close will they be to fully operational the next two weeks?

So far, promising backup guard Vega Ioane and tackle Drew Shelton have been up-and-down.

They will be hard-pressed to match last year's impressive recovery act when the Lions won their final five despite missing starters Tengwall, Wallace and Fashanu.

