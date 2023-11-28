Penn State football defense dominates All-Big Ten teams: Who earned top honors?

Penn State football's defense, arguably the best in the nation, is fueled by its pass rush.

And so three of the Nittany Lions' best at disrupting opponent quarterbacks are featured prominently in the Big Ten's all-conference team honors bestowed by league coaches and media members.

Defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac and linebacker Abdul Carter each earned first-team recognition in the yearly list released Tuesday.

A host of other Penn State defenders and specialists were awarded second-, third-team and honorable mention honors, as well.

The Big Ten's offensive teams will be released Wednesday.

Certainly, the Nittany Lions' defense dominated its 10-2 success this season − which should project to a prestigious New Year's Six bowl bid on Sunday.

The Lions lead the country in total defense (223.2 yards per game), sacks per game (4.0) and total sacks (48). They are No. 2 nationally in pass defense (153.6 ypg.), rushing defense (69.7), turnovers gained (24) and tackles for loss per game (8.4).

They are third nationally in scoring defense (11.4 points per game) and fumbles recovered (12).

Penn State’s nation-leading 223.2 total yards allowed per game currently stands as the lowest in a single season in the FBS since Alabama’s 183.6 in 2011.

Penn State football stars: Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Abdul Carter

Robinson, Isaac and Carter were among this season's most feared performers.

Robinson, a potential first-round NFL Draft choice in the spring, earned first-team league honors by the coaches and media. He made the most of limited playing time (missing 2 1/2 games to injury) and, in some regards, meager statistics.

He was a game-changer despite totaling just 15 tackles (12 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles and registering five quarterback hurries. For instance, his strip-sack and fumble recovery on a third-quarter play against Rutgers seized momentum and all but sealed the outcome.

Isaac, in his best and final collegiate season, was a first-team pick by the media. He's tied for third in the Big Ten with 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss and fourth in tackles for loss per game (1.2).

Carter came on strong at season's end, much like he did in his stunning true freshman campaign last year. This fall he's totaled 45 tackles (24 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five QB hurries. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Meanwhile, cornerback Kalen King, punt returner Daequan Hardy and kicker Alex Felkins were second-team All-Big Ten selections.

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, cornerback Johnny Dixon and Hardy (cornerback) earned third-team recognition.

Honorable mention status went to the following: tackles Zane Durant and Dvon Ellies, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Kobe King, safeties Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston, kick returner Nick Singleton and punter Riley Thompson.

