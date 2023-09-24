Should Penn State football defense get better than an A-plus? Report card vs. Iowa

The Penn State football White Out ended with a defensively-dominant performance as thorough as ever seen in Beaver Stadium.

The Iowa Hawkeyes never really had a chance once the second half began.

Rarely will you ever see a Power 5 team only able to run 33 offensive plays in an entire game. One that averaged just 2.3 yards per play.

That about said it all in Saturday's 31-0 eventual demolition in front of more than 110,000 fans.

Here's your grades in Penn State's fourth victory of the season.

Offense: C+

Hard to fault a unit that still hasn't turned the ball over this season.

It was clean, sure enough, again in the rain against Iowa. But the overall production is a bit mystifying when considering the overall talent, from former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar to running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen to multiple standout tight ends to one of the top offensive tackles in the nation.

Penn State only managed one play of more than 14 yards (Singleton's 19-yard run in the third quarter) when it mattered most.

Defense: A+

This group could really not do any more.

It held the Hawkeyes to 76 total yards and a stunning four first downs. The rush pressure up front was relentless and all but neutered Iowa once it fell behind by more than 10 points and had to throw.

The Hawks fumbled the ball six times and lost four.

The Lions dominated in all facets like never before this season.

Special teams: B

A solid effort with a few wrinkles.

The Lions did recover a punt that bounced off an Iowa blocker. And it covered all kicks about as well as expected.

It did not suffer any serious mishaps in the rain, which is important. Kudos to punt returner Kaden Saunders for quickly recovering his botched catch in the first half that could have been a momentum-crushing error.

Coaching: B+

Great game plan and execution on defense. One of the top suffocating efforts in recent Beaver Stadium history.

The offense remains a bit of a building puzzle. Drew Allar's arm and awareness are too good not to be able to offer a downfield passing threat yet.

Will someone step up at receiver soon enough?

Overall: A-

The defensive superiority and ball protection overwhelm any faults from a still-stop-and-go offense.

