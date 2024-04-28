Penn State football’s Curtis Jacobs, Keaton Ellis find first NFL homes as undrafted free agents

Penn State football had eight players taken during the 2024 NFL Draft and another few will get their shot at making it to the next level now that the draft is over.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs will join the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, while safety Keaton Ellis will join the Tennessee Titans.

The two Penn State defensive players were some of the most notable undrafted Nittany Lions, along with cornerback Johnny Dixon. Dixon had not signed with a team as of Saturday night.

Jacobs heads to the Chiefs after being projected as an early Day 3 pick, and will now have his chance to make the roster of the defending Super Bowl champions. He’s a high-level athlete who should be able to carve out a role on special teams as he adjust to playing linebacker in the NFL. He’ll also be joined by former teammate Trey Potts, who accepted a mini camp invite from the Chiefs.

Ellis was projected to go undrafted but has an opportunity to be a special teams ace in the NFL. He was a strong contributor there for the Nittany Lions throughout his career, and should be able to excel there at the next level.