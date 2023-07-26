Penn State football coach James Franklin sees 'less question marks across the board'

INDIANAPOLIS — Penn State coach James Franklin projected plenty of confidence at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

“I think we're in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference as well as nationally,” Franklin said. “Just less question marks across the board.”

The Nittany Lions went 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten) last season and closed out the year with a 35-21 win over Utan in the Rose Bowl and bring back experience at all but a few positions.

Yes, there is an ongoing quarterback battle (more on that later) and there’s some holes on special teams to fill, but he feels like the talent and depth across the roster will help Penn State build on the success it had last year.

All eyes on Drew Allar as Penn State football's quarterback?

Drew Allar has won over the fans, but he’s still got a bit of work to do to officially win the job.

Penn State’s quarterback competition will pick up where it left off in the spring with Allar battling it out with Beau Pribula for the top spot on the depth chart.

“Everybody wants to talk about quarterback,” Franklin said. “We're still in a competition phase. Obviously there's a lot of people talking about Drew and what he brings to the table. He was able to get a ton of experience last year…so I understand why the excitement is there, 6'5", 242 pounds, can make all the throws, but Beau Pribula is a guy that everybody in the program has a ton of respect for as well.

"So that's going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp.”

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to throw the ball during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College.

Allar threw for 344 yards (58.3%) with four touchdowns and he also ran for 52 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. He played 20 or more snaps in three blowout wins (Ohio, Indiana and Rutgers), according to Pro Football Focus.

Pribula, who was a three-star signee out of Central York High School in Penn State’s 2022 signing class, redshirted last season.

Franklin didn’t put a timeline on the decision — ”obviously, the sooner the better, but we're not going to rush any of these decisions” — but listed a few factors that will help his staff determine a winner.

“It will obviously be watching how they move the offense, the confidence that their teammates have in them, and then obviously a lot of the data and analytics that go into it as well to make sure that what your gut is telling you aligns with what the numbers say,” Franklin said.

Expansion with USC and UCLA alters regional rivalry schedule

Penn State doesn’t have a protected rival under the Big Ten’s new scheduling model as it welcomes UCLA and USC to the conference and eliminates divisions.

The conference announced schedules for 2024 and 2025 and some fans were dismayed to see that the Nittany Lions wouldn’t be playing annual games against Ohio State and Michigan.

What was Franklin’s reaction to the schedule?

“I think obviously the Big Ten has made some decisions that I think most people would agree, whether it's athletic directors or coaches, that we made decisions that we felt like were going to put the conference in the best position to compete for National Championships," Franklin said, "and not only that, give us the best chance to get multiple teams into the playoffs."

The new scheduling model guarantees that each member school will play a home and away game against each other every four years. Penn State will visit Columbus in 2024 and Ann Arbor in 2025, but fans will have to wait until the following season to see either team play at Beaver Stadium.

"There's going to be some things that are gained, and there's going to be some things that are lost," Franklin said. "But I think for the most part, the benefits will outweigh those things."

One shrimp and done at St. Elmo's for Adisa Isaac

Franklin and his players dined out on Tuesday night at the famed St. Elmo’s restaurant in downtown Indianapolis that the coach proudly noted was owned by a Penn State grad.

He was asked how the group handled the restaurant’s signature shrimp cocktail, which has a bit of a kick.

“As much as I tried to coach them up on that process, my man Adisa Isaac was being well mannered and eating shrimp with his mouth closed,” Franklin said, with a laugh. “That really kind of opened his nostrils up, and that was the end of it. Had one shrimp, and he was done after that.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: PSU coach James Franklin projects confidence at Big Ten Media Days