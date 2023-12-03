Penn State football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Penn State football appears in about the best place possible to earn yet another New Year's Six bowl game bid.

So Sunday afternoon's bowl announcements, then, should simply be the exclamation point: destination and opponent details.

Will the 10-2 Nittany Lions head to the Peach, Cotton or Fiesta bowl?

And will they play the most attractive opponent possible?

No matter, they still will end up playing in a glitzy NFL stadium in the Atlanta, Dallas or Phoenix areas. They should get a Top 15 opponent to prove themselves. And they will have an opportunity to launch positively into the 2024 season with their star quarterback and much of the arguably the nation's top defense returning.

It's a pretty good prize for finishing third in the last year of the rugged Big Ten East.

Soon enough, the Lions will learn if they will play in their fifth New Year's Six bowl in eight seasons against a starry national college football opponent like Texas, Alabama, Oregon — or the formerly No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Or must they find incentive to battle the Group of Five representative like Liberty?

Latest Penn State football bowl projections

