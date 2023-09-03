How Penn State football backup QB Beau Pribula fared vs. West Virginia

STATE COLLEGE −Penn State football's Beau Pribula finally got back on the football field in a meaningful game Saturday evening − the first time in nearly two years.

The Central York grad, and the Nittany Lions' No. 2 quarterback, got backup run at the end of the 38-15 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Beaver Stadium.

He first got into the season-opener with less than four minutes left in the game.

And he didn't disappoint.

He ran 11 yards for one key first down, completed a short pass for another − and then ran in the clinching TD with less than 10 seconds to play.

He carried three times for 18 yards in his short debut.

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula throws during warmups before playing West Virginia in the season opener at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023 in State College.

Pribula, who may be the first scholarship Penn State quarterback ever from the YAIAA (York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association), relieved starter Drew Allar as the Lions built a big lead.

Pribula redshirted last season and had not played in a non-scrimmage game since his Central Panthers lost in the district playoffs in the fall of 2021. The best look Penn State fans have gotten since have been flashes of his accurate arm and running ability the past two Blue-White Games.

Pribula made school history by leading the Panthers to their first State Championship appearance and District 3 title. He was named Pennsylvania's back-to-back player of the state.

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula poses for a photo with family and friends, including his mom Steph Pribula (left) and grandfather Jim Pribula (right), after beating West Virginia, 38-15, at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023 in State College. Pribula, a Central York grad, rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown in his college football debut.

