A Penn State football awakening in Detroit: Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen star

DETROIT — It was a night, finally, for the Penn State football running backs.

Why did it take to the final regular-season game of the season on Ford Field to truly get Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton in space and unlocked?

Of course, Michigan State's battered defense probably had something to do with it.

Still, one of the nation's most talented tailback combinations, disappointingly unproductive for most of the season, broke out in a way that had been expected for so very long.

Friday night's 42-0 destruction of the Spartans was sparked by these two guys.

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) hands off the ball to running back Kaytron Allen (13) during the first half against Michigan State at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Neither Allen nor Singleton had an offensive gain longer than 35 yards all fall. Then, suddenly, Allen went for 50 on a run and Singleton gained 53 on a reception — in the first quarter.

The pair combined for 200 total yards (115 rushing, 85 passing) in the first half alone. Finally, the offense designed plays to get them on the edge where they can make defenders miss and Singleton can use his dynamic speed.

Here are three things we learned from the Lions' 10th victory of the season that should send them to a prestigious bowl game.

Penn State football: Drew Allar is healthy ... and still No. 1

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar prepares to throw during the first half against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Drew Allar looked surprisingly well and without any ill effects from last week.

Despite suffering some type of upper-body injury and sitting out most of the second half of last week's victory over Rutgers, Allar not only started Friday night but threw the ball confidently and accurately.

This after backup Beau Pribula looked more comfortable running the Lions' pass-adverse attack against Rutgers.

Allar completed 15 of his first 22 passes for 211 yards and a 21-0 lead. That included throwing his 22nd touchdown pass of the season (and a two-point throw) against just one interception.

Then, just a bit later, he bombed out perfectly, hitting a 60-yard shot to wideout Omari Evans, in stride, to the 2-yard line.

Allar was able to spread the ball around effectively to seven receivers early on.

Penn State defense finds yet another level

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Nathan Carter (5) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The season's biggest goals were gone.

But the Nittany Lions' most consistent group still found plenty of motivation to provide arguably its best performance of the season.

The defense swarmed Michigan State's suspect running game and harassed redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser from beginning to end. The unit's effectiveness only grew through the evening.

Nick Singleton debate: His numbers crashed. But is Nick Singleton actually better for Penn State football now?

Linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter feasted, in particular. They combined for 3.5 sacks through the early stages of the third quarter.

The Spartans managed just 68 total yards for the entire game.

Penn State's Homecoming inspiration

Four primary Nittany Lions were playing close to home Friday at Ford Field — safety Jaylen Reed, tight end Theo Johnson and the cornerback-linebacker brothers, Kalen and Kobe King.

All were standouts throughout.

A PSU mom and her 6 sons: His mother saved him and 5 brothers. How Penn State football's Theo Johnson gives thanks

Johnson, from just across the Canadian border in Ontario, led the Lions with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Reed snuffed a promising, early Michigan State drive with a diving interception, his second of the season.

Kobe and Kalen King were active leading a Nittany Lion defense that shut out the Spartans, holding them under 70 yards on the night. Kobe King registered five tackles, three solo.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football vs. Michigan State: Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen star