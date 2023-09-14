Penn State football analysis: 5 Lions who must step up vs. Fighting Illini

Sure enough, this Top 10 Penn State football team's decisive, opening victories were expected.

How much could they possibly learn about themselves after pulling away from overmatched West Virginia, then bombing six-touchdown underdog Delaware?

The script will begin to shift Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

The Nittany Lions open Big Ten play in their first road game of 2023. They still have questions to answer if they want to be a College Football Playoff contender as many predict: stopping the run on defense, finishing blocks on offense and continuing to develop their rookie quarterback.

Here are five players who must thrive Saturday for the Lions to accomplish what they hope:

Caedan Wallace, offensive tackle

Coaches and teammates have offered encouraging words in terms of Caedan Wallace's health (injuries ruined last season), new-found consistency and overall effort. Are things finally coming together for the ultra-talented senior?

A positive performance would not only help balance but lift up Penn State's increasingly hopeful offensive line (All-America tackle Olu Fashanu anchors the left side).

Wallace's effort Saturday will be key in fending off Illinois' lethal rush pressure, including star linemen Keith Randolph, Jr. and Jer’Zhan Newton (combined 27 tackles for loss in 2022) and linebacker Tarique Barnes.

Tre Wallace, receiver

The Lions' No. 2 receiver has been relatively quiet so far (10 catches, 98 yards, no touchdowns) when considering his big-play potential.

Tre Wallace couldn't hold a hot throw in the opener that would have been an easy score. His downfield blocking, along with the other wideouts, has been suspect at times. (Check out this film breakdown at For The Blogy.

So far, Wallace has mostly been only a short and intermediate-route possession receiver. He offers so much more.

Illinois' pass defense is ripe for a breakout here. It struggled mightily to keep up with the likes of Toledo and Kansas.

Chop Robinson, defensive end

All-America candidate Chop Robinson has been a non-factor through two games. Certainly, opponents will keep trying to neutralize Penn State's edge rushers by running their quarterbacks (West Virginia) or having them throw as quickly as possible (Delaware).

Illinois' Luke Altmyer is skilled at both.

Robinson must adjust and become the every-game disruptor he was last season. He must lead his group. Penn State's highly regarded defensive ends have just 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack so far.

Abdul Carter, linebacker

Perhaps the most talented defender on the team with unlimited physical abilities. But, like Robinson, Abdul Carter has been mostly missing on the stat sheet and through the big-play lens so far.

His long work shift vs. West Virginia produced just one tackle − a fourth-quarter sack with the game already decided. He made four pedestrian tackles against Delaware.

His combination of size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds), pursuit speed and instincts are revelational. Could he use them to "spy" the ever-dangerous Altmyer?

KJ Winston, safety

One of many young defenders expected to be difference-makers at some point this season. But KJ Winston's pedigree and practice reports are too good to wait on any longer.

The sophomore is rumored to be a heavy hitter with elite instincts for finding the ball quickly.

Penn State's defense needs this type of physical, enforcer presence. It has not resembled the chaos-inducing, big-play unit so far as expected.

Though Winston has made just four uneventful tackles so far, he did recover a fumble against Delaware.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson vs. Illinois, Big Ten