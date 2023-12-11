Penn State football adds transfer portal offensive lineman: Meet Alan Herron

Penn State football landed its first transfer portal acquisition of the late 2023 open period − a Division II offensive lineman.

The Nittany Lions wanted offensive tackle help and they're getting it in Alan Herron from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. He made a recruiting visit to State College this past weekend and reportedly picked the Nittany Lions over Clemson and Texas Tech.

Herron (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in 11 games this past season for Division II Shorter, entered the transfer portal in late November and quickly earned Power 5 scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Boston College, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, N.C. State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Herron is currently the No. 106 recruit overall and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He's a 3-star transfer recruit and rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the portal, according to On3.

The Nittany Lions also appear to be pursuing three other potential transfer portal prospects − all potential receivers − who made recruiting visits last weekend: Julian Fleming (Ohio State), Andre Greene Jr. (North Carolina) and Jaylin Lucas (Indiana).

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lucas is the most versatile. He's starred as a kick returner (The Big Ten's 2022 Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year), a running back and as a receiver.

