Penn State football adds Philly four-star LB to Class of 2022

Penn State’s impressive Class of 2022 added some more pieces to it over the weekend. In addition to securing a commitment from safety Kevin Winston Jr. out of Maryland on Saturday, the Nittany Lions added a four-star linebacker from Philadelphia in Abdul Carter.

Carter announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions and the Class of 2022 with a message posted on his Twitter account on Saturday evening. The four-star recruit chose Penn State over South Carolina in his final two. He previously made an official visit to Penn State toward the end of June, a couple of weeks after an official visit to South Carolina.

Carter was on hand for this weekend’s Lasch Bash, one of Penn State’s top recruiting events of the summer. It was his third time visiting the campus and program.

Carter also attended a football camp at Ole Miss and his offer sheet included LSU, Michigan, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, and more.

Carter’s addition to the Penn State Class of 2022 is a notable one as he is the second linebacker added in the Class of 2022. Carter joins Keon Wylie in the class at the linebacker position. Notably, both linebackers hail from the Philadelphia region. If they can each bring a little Seth Joyner or Jeremiah Trotter attitude to the Nittany Lions, Penn State’s signature position should be in good shape in the years to come.

Penn State still is holding on firmly to a No. 2 national ranking in the recruiting cycle for 2022, with only Ohio State sitting ahead of them. Alabama is surging up the national rankings and beginning to close the gap with Penn State, but James Franklin is easily on track to signing his top-rated recruiting class since his arrival in Happy Valley. Even if Penn State doesn’t end with the No. 2 ranking, Penn State’s Class of 2022 will impressively set the bar high for Penn State recruiting and be a significant factor in Penn State’s future for the next few years.

Story continues

