Penn State football: 4 things to conquer in preseason camp

Penn State football officially begins prepping Wednesday for its 2023 season — with arguably coach James Franklin's deepest and most talented team yet.

The Nittany Lions open preseason camp this week with an expected Top 10 ranking, a new, long-awaited quarterback and a load of returning starters on offense and defense from last year's Rose Bowl winners.

They also, at least for now, are still considered by most as only the third-best team in the loaded Big Ten East. College Football Playoff favorites Ohio State and Michigan are still valued higher before the games begin — the Lions opening at home against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

How PSU is playing 'catch-up': Penn State's NIL rush to stay relevant: 'This could go wrong really quickly.'

Will this Penn State team truly be better than Franklin's best, including the Big Ten champs in 2016?

Here are four things Penn State must conquer during preseason practice:

Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar needs receiver help

Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar appears to have the coveted, elite qualities to lead a College Football Playoff offense.

Will Penn State's star-to-be quarterback Drew Allar (15) find a go-to receiver or two to lead a potentially dominant offense in 2023? For now, the Lions are missing a proven standout such as recent receivers Parker Washington, Jahan Dotson or KJ Hamler.

But will he have the receiver help necessary — including an emerging star or two — to put this team over the top?

Penn State enters this promising season without a true No. 1 receiver. Junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith showed increased flashes at the end of last season but still must prove consistency.

The best promising youngsters — Tre Wallace, Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders — remain unknown quantities.

The Lions may need senior transfer Dante Cephas to be a lifesaver, of sorts — becoming the equal of last season's top wideouts, Parker Washington and Mitch Tinsley, at least in reliability.

Can Penn State defensive tackles do their part?

The middle of the line may be the only question on Penn State's stacked, highly-regarded defense.

The Lions, led by their defensive tackles, must be formidable enough at stopping the run up the middle to take advantage of their vast pass-rush talent on the edges.

They must improve as space-eating, run-stoppers and prove they can control the middle of the line against the likes of Michigan and Ohio State. Both those Big Ten division rivals could be top 5 teams.

Penn State's ultimate success may come in numbers. The Lions could develop into the top rotation in the league when factoring in the experience and possibilities of returning contributors Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard and a significantly bulked-up Hakeem Beamon and Zane Durant.

Can someone become a more dominating force and lead?

That could push this defense into elite status.

Nittany Lions need a kicker and punter to count on

While Penn State is known for producing standout specialists, replacing both at the same time can be dicey.

This team appears strong enough that it doesn't need immediate kicking stars. It shouldn't need special teams to swing games in September.

Why these recruits are so good: Escape to Penn State: These teammates survived crime, violence to build football life

The Lions must avoid lingering struggles with a new kicker, punter and even long snapper — putting later, ever-important outcomes at risk.

The promise seems there at kicker with highly-recruited Sander Sahaydak and Columbia transfer Alex Felkins. There are even more options at punter led by another top prospect (Alex Bacchetta) and transfer (Riley Thompson).

The need is straightforward: reliability and consistency.

Keep Olu Fashanu, offensive line healthy

The days of unfulfilled hope appear over: This should be Penn State's best, deepest offensive line under Franklin and possibly much longer.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu at Big Ten Media Days

Olu Fashanu may be the top left tackle in the Big Ten, if not the nation. Five other linemen have top-level game experience and promise. Other potential stars are developing behind them.

The line's upgraded performance will make life easier for new quarterback Drew Allar, for dynamic running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen — for the entire team.

But can they stay healthy? That may be the biggest denominator to growth and performance now. Last fall, the Lions lost three starting linemen to injury, including Fashanu.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin, Drew Allar prep for Big Ten