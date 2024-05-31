Penn State football 2024 schedule, updated kickoff times and broadcast info

Penn State is coming off a 10-3 season that left many feeling unfulfilled, but the 2024 season will bring a renewed sense of energy. The entire college football landscape is changing dramatically in 2024 with expansion in the Big Ten and SEC, additional conference realignment changes, and the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12. Given its track record during the course of the College Football Playoff, Penn State is among the schools widely expected to be in the hunt for a spot in the expanded playoff field.

The Big Ten is adding four new members to the conference in 2024 with Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington leaving behind the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Penn State will face three of the new members in 2024; UCLA, USC, and Washington (Oregon appears on the schedule for Penn State in 2025).

The Big Ten will continue using a nine-game conference schedule with each Big Ten member playing either four home games and five road games or five home games and four road games. This year will see Penn State play five Big Ten games in Beaver Stadium, including key games against Ohio State and Washington on back-to-back weeks in early November.

Penn State will open the season on the road against West Virginia of the Big 12. It will mark Penn State’s first trip to Morgantown since 1992. It will be the second game in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Penn State winning last year’s meeting, which was also a season opener.

Here is Penn State’s full 2024 football schedule with updated and confirmed kickoff times and TV information provided if available.

All times are Eastern.

Date Opponent Time TV Aug. 31 at West Virginia 12:00 p.m. Fox Sept. 7 BOWLING GREEN 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Sept. 14 Off Sept. 21 KENT STATE TBA TBA Sept. 28 ILLINOIS* 3:30/4/7:30 p.m. TBA Oct. 5 UCLA* TBA TBA Oct. 12 at USC* TBA TBA Oct. 19 Off Oct. 26 at Wisconsin* 12/3:30/7:30 p.m. TBA Nov. 2 OHIO STATE* TBA TBA Nov. 9 WASHINGTON* TBA TBA Nov. 16 at Purdue* TBA TBA Nov. 23 at Minnesota* TBA TBA Nov. 30 MARYLAND* TBA TBA Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship 8:00 p.m. CBS

* – Big Ten conference game

