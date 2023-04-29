Penn State football 2023 NFL draft player tracker
Penn State is looking to send a good handful of players off to the NFL in the 2023 NFL draft. A year after a busy 2022 NFL draft, Penn State will be adding to the growing list of draft picks coached by James Franklin.
Penn State is one of the schools known for producing a good amount of NFL talent and although the Nittany Lions may not have the most first-round picks or the most picks overall, odds are a good quality NFL roster is going to include a Penn State player or two on it. And with any luck, a future Super Bowl champion will be using a draft pick in 2023 to select a player from Happy Valley.
Here is a list of every Penn State player drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.
Joey Porter Jr.
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Round: 2
Pick: 32
Overall: 32
Brenton Strange
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Round: 2
Pick: 30
Overall: 61
Juice Scruggs
Team: Houston Texans
Round: 2
Pick: 31
Overall: 62nd
Ji'Ayir Brown
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Round: 3
Pick: 24
Overall: 87th
Sean Clifford
Team: Green Bay Packers
Round: 5
Pick: 14
Overall: 149th
Parker Washington
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Round: 6
Pick: 8
Overall: 185