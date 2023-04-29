Penn State football 2023 NFL draft player tracker

Penn State is looking to send a good handful of players off to the NFL in the 2023 NFL draft. A year after a busy 2022 NFL draft, Penn State will be adding to the growing list of draft picks coached by James Franklin.

Penn State is one of the schools known for producing a good amount of NFL talent and although the Nittany Lions may not have the most first-round picks or the most picks overall, odds are a good quality NFL roster is going to include a Penn State player or two on it. And with any luck, a future Super Bowl champion will be using a draft pick in 2023 to select a player from Happy Valley.

Here is a list of every Penn State player drafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

Joey Porter Jr.

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Round: 2

Pick: 32

Overall: 32

Brenton Strange

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Round: 2

Pick: 30

Overall: 61

Juice Scruggs

Team: Houston Texans

Round: 2

Pick: 31

Overall: 62nd

Ji'Ayir Brown

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Round: 3

Pick: 24

Overall: 87th

Sean Clifford

Team: Green Bay Packers

Round: 5

Pick: 14

Overall: 149th

Parker Washington

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Round: 6

Pick: 8

Overall: 185

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire