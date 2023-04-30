Penn State football 2023 NFL draft player signing tracker

Although Penn State may not have had a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Nittany Lions did send six players through the draft. Tjat included three players going in the second round with Joey Porter Jr. going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the first pick of the second round and Brention Strange and Juice Scruggs each getting their names called during the second round.

Now that the draft has come to a close, and undrafted free agents are beginning to be signed, including a number of former Penn State players, all eyes are set on the first NFL contract signings for the newest batch of NFL rookies drafted from Penn State.

We’ll keep tabs on all of the draft pick contracts to be signed this year by Penn State players who have become NFL rookies in 2022, and we will update this information as needed when more information does become available. Contract details used here are obtained through the terrific sports contract resources available from Spotrac.

This list was last updated on April 30, 2023.

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback

Draft selection: 2nd Round, No. 32 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

Brenton Strange, Tight End

Draft selection: 2nd Round, No. 61 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

Juice Scruggs, Center

Draft selection: 2nd Round, No. 62 overall by Houston Texans

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

Ji'Ayir Brown, Safety

Draft selection: 3rd Round, No. 87 overall by San Francisco 49ers

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

Draft selection: 5th Round, No. 149 overall by Green Bay Packers

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

Parker Washington, Wide Receiver

Draft selection: 6th Round, No. 185 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

Signing status: Unsigned

Contract details

N/A

