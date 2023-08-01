Penn State football 2023 award watch list tracker

Penn State is gearing up for a potentially exciting college football season. With a roster full of talented individuals across the roster, it is no wonder that so many players have been receiving various degrees of preseason hype leading into the fall.

Before fall camps opened up, the watch lists for a number of college football awards were released to help generate some enthusiasm and excitement about some of college football’s top players at every position. Not surprisingly, a number of Penn State players received some recognition from the watch list announcements. But keeping tabs on every single college football award watch list can be difficult if you don’t know when they are being announced. But we’ll help you out by keeping tabs on every watch list we come across and let you know what players are appearing on which list.

And if you don’t know what an award is specifically for, we’ll keep you informed on that as well.

Here is a look at each Penn State player who has appeared on a watch list for the upcoming season, and which lists they have appeared. This will be updated accordingly as watch list announcements continue to be made.

Abdul Carter, Linebacker

Lott IMPACT Trophy – Defensive IMPACT player of the year

Bronko Nagurski Award – Best defensive player

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter returns for his sophomore season after being recognized as one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten in 2022. Carter will anchor the linebacker position for the Nittany Lions this season after leading the team in sacks with 6.5 sacks in 2022. Carter was second on the team with 10.5 TFL, half a TFL behind Adisa Isaac for the team lead last fall.

Dvon Ellies, Defensive Tackle

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Dvon Ellies will return for his redshirt senior season at defensive tackle. Ellies had just one sack last season while playing as a backup defensive tackle behind PJ Mustipher. With Mustipher moving on, Ellies should shine in a starting role in the middle of a solid defensive line.

Olumuyia Fashanu, Offensive Tackle

Outland Trophy – Best interior lineman (offense or defense)

There is no shortage of words to stress how important it was for Penn State that Olumuyia Fashanu decided to return for another season in Happy Valley. Fashanu could have been a potential first-round draft pick in 2023 and he is now being viewed as a potential early first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Having him back to protect Drew Allar and help create space for the running game is a tremendous asset on one of the best offensive lines James Franklin has had at Penn State.

Nick Singleton, Running Back

Maxwell Award – Best college football player

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year, running back Nick Singleton, looks to continue being one of the top running backs in the Big Ten. Singleton set the Penn State freshman rushing touchdown record and is one of three freshmen to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Singleton more than lived up to the hype coming out of high school and he should rack up some big plays and runs again this fall for the Nittany Lions with his mix of speed and strength.

Kalen King, Cornerback

Lott IMPACT Trophy – Best defensive IMPACT player

Bronko Nagurski Award – Best defensive player

Penn State may have lost one of its starting cornerbacks to the NFL draft this season, but Kalen King will help keep things stable with his big play ability. King intercepted three passes last season, including one in the regular season finale against Michigan State and the Rose Bowl victory over Utah. He’ll be tasked with covering some of the top receivers in the Big Ten this fall.

Chop Robinson, Defensive End

Bronko Nagurski Award – Best defensive player

It did not take long for Chop Robinson to show his value to the Penn State defense in 2022. After transferring from Maryland, Robinson recorded 10 TFL with 5.5 sacks last season. He is now viewed as one of Penn State’s top defensive players and a potential first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

