Penn State Football: 2022 transfer portal departures tracker

The NCAA’s transfer portal is a game-changer for players and more and more players seem to be taking advantage of the opportunity to explore all of their options. Penn State has been a program that has sent a number of players to other schools by way of the transfer portal, some with more success than others, but the Nittany Lions have also caught on to the importance of tapping talent from the transfer portal to plug some holes on the roster.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has expressed his growing concerns over the way the transfer portal is treated by programs around the country, and how the pressure to focus on just football impacts the whole process. He’s not necessarily wrong on that account, but he may also b a bit frustrated knowing every year his program will lose players through the whole process when he can be focusing his energy on preparing for a bowl game or the early signing period on the recruiting calendar.

Here is a look at each player from Penn State’s roster that has been announced or been reported to be in the NCAA transfer portal.

CB Jeffrey Davis

New school: TBD

DT Rodney McGraw

Thank you Penn State for an incredible experience. I learned a lot playing for Coach Scott and Franklin. I’m extremely appreciative of my time in Happy Valley. I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal at this time. With 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/oHCo4sCCsD — Rodney McGraw ⚪️💙🤍 (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 4, 2022

New school: TBD

OL Maleek McNeil

I want to thank everyone who has ever contributed to my journey/process … The journey is not over. That said I have entered my name name into the transfer portal with 4-years of eligibility remaining. — maleek mcneil (@MaleekMcNeil) December 5, 2022

New school: TBD

QB Christian Veilleux

Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7uE4hdKlW5 — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) November 29, 2022

New school: TBD

