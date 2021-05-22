Penn State football 2021 NFL draft player signing tracker

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read
Penn State managed to send two players through the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and one more in the second round. When all was said and done, a total of six Penn State players ended up hearing their names announced as NFL draft picks during the course of the 2021 NFL draft. But now that the draft is in the books, these players are already getting to work with their new NFL teams.

So, what now for these former Nittany Lions like linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Pat Freiermuth? Signing those first NFL contracts! As is typical, the later-round draft picks are easier and quicker to sign their NFL contracts, as the higher draft picks tend to have a little more negotiating power even if rookie contracts can be relatively standard.

We’ll keep tabs on all of the draft pick contracts to be signed this year by Penn State players who have become NFL rookies in 2021, and we will update this information as needed when more information does become available. Contract details used here are obtained through the terrific sports contract resources available from Spotrac.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker

Draft Selection

First round, No. 12 overall by Dallas Cowboys Signing Status Unsigned Contract Details

  • Duration: -

  • Total Value: -

  • Signing Bonus: -

Odafe Oweh, Linebacker

Draft Selection

First round, No. 31 overall by Baltimore Ravens Signing Status Unsigned Contract Details

  • Duration: -

  • Total Value: -

  • Signing Bonus: -

Pat Freiermuth, Tight End

Draft Selection

Second round, No. 55 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers Signing Status Unsigned Contract Details

  • Duration: -

  • Total Value: -

  • Signing Bonus: -

Shaka Toney, Defensive End

Draft Selection

Seventh round, No. 246 overall by Washington Football Team Signing Status Signed Contract Details

  • Four years

  • Total salary: $3.57 million

  • Signing bonus: $92,952

Michael Menet, Center

Draft Selection

Seventh round, No. 247 overall by Arizona Cardinals Signing Status Signed Contract Details

  • Four years

  • Total salary: $3.56 million

  • Signing bonus: $89,064

Will Fries, Offensive Guard

Draft Selection

Seventh round, No. 248 overall by Indianapolis Colts Signing Status Signed Contract Details

  • Four years

  • Total salary: $3.56 million

  • Signing bonus: $85,375

Lamont Wade, Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Selection

Undrafted free agent signing by Pittsburgh Steelers Signing Status Signed Contract Details

  • Duration: 3 years

  • Total Value: $2,425,000

  • Signing Bonus: N/A

