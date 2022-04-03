Penn State flips Class of ’23 TE from Michigan commitment

There are few better ways to start a week off than successfully managing to flip a high target on the recruiting trail from a Big Ten rival, which is exactly what Penn State did on Sunday. Class of 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced he has committed to Penn State, thus backing off on his previous commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

Rappleyea is a three-star tight end from Millbrook, New York according to the 247Sports composite ranking (On3 ranks Rappleyea as a four-star prospect). He transferred to Milton Academy in Massachusetts, where he has since become one of the top recruits out of the New England area.

“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State,” Rappleyea continued to explain. “I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about articulating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home.”

“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State,” Rappleyea went on to say. “My recruitment is closed.”

Here’s what you need to know about the newest member of Penn State’s Class of 2023.

Andrew Rappleyea’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 5 25 Rivals 4 – 6 14 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 167 4 9 247 Composite 3 373 5 19

Vitals

Hometown Millbrook, NY (Milton, MA) Projected Position Tight End Height 6-4 Weight 215 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on September 1, 2021

Unofficial visit on September 1, 2021

Unofficial visit on March 19, 2022

Commits on April 3, 2022

Offers

Boston College

Colorado

Duke

Florida

Kansas

Illinois

Louisville

Michigan

Michigan State

NC State

North Carolina

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Temple

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Wisconsin

