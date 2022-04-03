Penn State flips Class of ’23 TE from Michigan commitment

Kevin McGuire
There are few better ways to start a week off than successfully managing to flip a high target on the recruiting trail from a Big Ten rival, which is exactly what Penn State did on Sunday. Class of 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced he has committed to Penn State, thus backing off on his previous commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

Rappleyea is a three-star tight end from Millbrook, New York according to the 247Sports composite ranking (On3 ranks Rappleyea as a four-star prospect). He transferred to Milton Academy in Massachusetts, where he has since become one of the top recruits out of the New England area.

“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State,” Rappleyea continued to explain. “I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about articulating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home.”

“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State,” Rappleyea went on to say. “My recruitment is closed.”

Here’s what you need to know about the newest member of Penn State’s Class of 2023.

Andrew Rappleyea’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

25

Rivals

4

6

14

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

167

4

9

247 Composite

3

373

5

19

Vitals

Hometown

Millbrook, NY (Milton, MA)

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-4

Weight

215

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 1, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on September 1, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on March 19, 2022

  • Commits on April 3, 2022

Offers

  • Boston College

  • Colorado

  • Duke

  • Florida

  • Kansas

  • Illinois

  • Louisville

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • NC State

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio State

  • Ole Miss

  • Penn State

  • Pittsburgh

  • Rutgers

  • Temple

  • Tennessee

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia

  • Virginia Tech

  • Wake Forest

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

