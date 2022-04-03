Penn State flips Class of ’23 TE from Michigan commitment
There are few better ways to start a week off than successfully managing to flip a high target on the recruiting trail from a Big Ten rival, which is exactly what Penn State did on Sunday. Class of 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea announced he has committed to Penn State, thus backing off on his previous commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
Rappleyea is a three-star tight end from Millbrook, New York according to the 247Sports composite ranking (On3 ranks Rappleyea as a four-star prospect). He transferred to Milton Academy in Massachusetts, where he has since become one of the top recruits out of the New England area.
“Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that,” Rappleyea said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Sunday.
“I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State,” Rappleyea continued to explain. “I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I’m excited about articulating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home.”
“I am completely and fully committed to Penn State,” Rappleyea went on to say. “My recruitment is closed.”
Here’s what you need to know about the newest member of Penn State’s Class of 2023.
Andrew Rappleyea’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
5
25
Rivals
4
–
6
14
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
167
4
9
247 Composite
3
373
5
19
Vitals
Hometown
Millbrook, NY (Milton, MA)
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-4
Weight
215
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on September 1, 2021
Unofficial visit on September 1, 2021
Unofficial visit on March 19, 2022
Commits on April 3, 2022
Offers
Boston College
Colorado
Duke
Florida
Kansas
Illinois
Louisville
Michigan
Michigan State
NC State
North Carolina
Ohio State
Ole Miss
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Rutgers
Temple
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
West Virginia
Wisconsin
100% committed #WEARE23 pic.twitter.com/LxH95AFi4D
— Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) April 3, 2022
1
1