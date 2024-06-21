PENN STATE: Fisher out indefinitely because of spring injury

Penn State lost one of its defensive stalwarts to a significant injury.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher, a tenacious pass rusher expected to be firmly in competition for a starting role this fall, will be out "indefinitely" because of an injury suffered during spring practice, according to a report by On3.

After missing most of the 2022 season with an injury, Fisher emerged as one of the bright spots off the bench for the Nittany Lions in 2023, registering 16 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery last season. He did not participate in April's Blue-White Game because of the injury, and his loss leaves the Nittany Lions looking to fill another hole at a position that has had its share since the Nittany Lions played in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

With starters Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac gone to the NFL, Fisher entered spring practices among the favorites to compete for a role alongside junior Dani Dennis-Sutton and converted linebacker Abdul Carter in Penn State's pass-rushing rotation.

Steady senior Amin Vanover and surging sophomore Jameial Lyons are likely to be counted on even more with Fisher out, and Penn State may also have to look more to true freshman Jaylen Harvey or redshirt freshman Joseph Mupoyi, talented players who have never played a snap of college football, to fill the void. Another possibility is enigmatic senior Smith Vilbert, a physical marvel who played in just one game — the 2023 Rose Bowl — because of injury and other undisclosed reasons since breaking onto the scene with three sacks in the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas.