Penn State’s first turnover of 2023 came on opening kickoff at Northwestern

Entering Week 5 of the college football season, Penn State was the only team in the country without a turnover. That streak came to an end just as the game at Northwestern got underway when Nick Singleton fumbled the game’s opening kickoff.

Needless to say, that was not how Penn State wanted to get this Big Ten road game started. But perhaps this was just as Northwestern had hoped things would go.

Northwestern sent the opening kickoff on a bit of a line drive directly in the direction of Singleton. That forced Singleton to track the football down around the Penn State 5-yard line rather than allowing it to either dribble into the end zone or out of bounds for a penalty on the Wildcats.

Penn State entered today with 0️⃣ turnovers on the season.@NUFBFamily forced a fumble on the opening kickoff. Here it is. 👀 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/FYjhcx1q08 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 30, 2023

Northwestern’s offense took over at the Penn State 11-yard line, but the Penn State defense answered the call with a tough 3-and-out, pushing the Northwestern offense back two yards before attempting and making, a 33-yard field goal for the early lead.

This marked the first time Penn State has trailed in 2023.

