Penn State’s first commitment for 2023 is a big one

While Penn State is still crushing things with its Class of 2022, the first building block for the Class of 2023 has been locked in. And it’s a pretty big one.

Alex Birchmeier of Ashburn, Virginia, offered his commitment to the Nittany Lions this week. The four-star interior offensive lineman is ranked as the best at the position according to 247 Sports. Birchmeier is also rated as the 42nd best recruit overall in the nation and the top-ranked recruit from the state of Virginia.

Birchmeier selected Penn State over offers from a number of schools, with Notre Dame and Virginia Tech considered the other serious contenders this far out. At 6′-5″ and 275 pounds, Birchmeier should fit right in as Penn State continues to improve its quality and depth on the offensive line.

Just this week, Penn State also added a future grad transfer from Harvard to the offensive line with a commitment from Spencer Rolland. Rolland will be a member of the Class of 2022.

Penn State’s success with its Class of 2022 may have helped sway Birchmeier to be a part of the next recruiting class as well, but the experience of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein certainly came into play too. And the ability to play multiple offensive line positions makes Birchmeier a very valuable recruit for Penn State’s Class of 2023.

Yeah, this is a nice way to start off your Class of 2023.

