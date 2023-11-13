Penn State fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurich ahead of matchup with Rutgers

When Penn State takes on Rutgers this Saturday, the coaching staff will look slightly different from 24 hours ago. Following Penn State’s loss to Michigan over the weekend, the Nittany Lions removed offensive coach Mike Yurcich from the staff.

Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times was the first to report the news.

Against Michigan, Penn State’s offense could not get much going, recording only 238 yards of total offense. They also struggled to move the chains, as Yurich’s offense went 4-14 on third downs. Penn State’s only other loss this season came against Ohio State.

Final: Michigan 24, Penn State 15 pic.twitter.com/Y4zrlTFy2d — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) November 11, 2023

As the Nittany Lions turn their focus to their matchup with Rutgers, Ja’Juan Seider is expected to take over the offensive playcalling, according to Football Scoop. He will keep the role for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Ty Howle.

Yurcich joined the Penn State coaching staff in 2021 after one season with Texas. His coaching career includes stops at Shippensburg, Edinboro, Oklahoma State and Ohio State. While Penn State is off to an 8-2 start, they have struggled against top-ranked teams over the past three years.

After week 11, Penn State is ranked 74th in the nation in total offense and 46th in rushing offense. However, Saturday could offer a chance at redemption. Through 10 games, Rutgers has allowed nearly 300 yards per game, including 128.2 rushing yards.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire