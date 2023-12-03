Penn State’s final bowl projections after chaotic conference championship weekend

Just when you thought you had Penn State’s bowl projections pretty much figured out, college football’s conference championship weekend threw a massive curveball your way. The results of the conference championship games this weekend, specifically Alabama topping Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, figure to dramatically impact the College Football Playoff’s final four teams, thus creating a ripple effect for the entire New Years Six bowl outlook.

The good news for Penn State is they were sitting in what seems to be a pretty safe spot to end up in a New Years Six bowl game no matter what happened this weekend. But who they play is now almost a wide-open guessing game. An assortment of bowl projections listed below have Penn State playing in as many as three different New Years Six bowl games and five different potential opponents.

We’ll find out later today just who Penn State is playing, and where that game will be. But here are the latest projections from a variety of media outlets leading up to the big bowl announcements.

USA TODAY Sports (Erick Smith): Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There has not been a lot of traction for a Penn State bowl pairing with a Big 12 team, but Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports has the Nittany Lions facing Oklahoma in a pairing of at-large 10-win teams in the Cotton Bowl.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The events of the conference championship weekend could bump Penn State out of the New Years Six according to Brad Crawford, but the 247Sports bowl expert still thinks the Nittany Lions hang on for a New Years Six bowl trip to the Peach Bowl. Their opponent? The two-time defending national champions who just lost in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game.

According to Crawford, Penn State would get the New Years Six at-large bid over Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

The Athletic (Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman): Peach Bowl vs. SMU

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Many bowl projections leading up to conference championship weekend have paired Penn State against the Group of 5 representative in the New Years Six. Tulane had been the popular pick but the Blue Wave lost in the American Athletic Conference title game to the SMU Mustangs. SMU will have to leap over Conference-USA champion Liberty in order to make it into the NY6, but that does not appear to be too far-fetched. That is what The Athletic is predicting at the moment.

Bleacher Report (David Kenyon): Cotton Bowl vs. Georgia

Online Athens

Here is another Penn State vs. Georgia matchup on the radar, this time in the Cotton Bowl in Texas. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon has the Bulldogs falling out of the College Football Playoff and landing in the Cotton Bowl against the Nittany Lions.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

Online Athens

Penn State and Georgia have some history in postseason bowl games, of course. And according to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, another chapter of postseason games could be lining up in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl.

Fox Sports (Bryan Fischer): Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Penn State played Oregon was in the 1994 Rose Bowl. The Ducks are coming to the Big Ten next season but are the only one of the four incoming members Penn State will not face. So why not throw in a Fiesta Bowl matchup between Penn State and Oregon as a preview of future Big Ten battles? That’s what Bryan Fischer is predicting for Fox Sports.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Peach Bowl vs. Liberty

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

The highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion could end up being undefeated Liberty of Conference USA. And Penn Stae could be the team to face them in the New Years Six bowl game. Bill Bender of Sporting News has the Nittany Lions taking on the Flames in Atlanta. Of all the potential bowl projections mapped out here, this is likely the least interesting to most fans.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Peach Bowl vs. Liberty

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network also has Penn State facing the Liberty Flames in the Peach Bowl. McMurphy also notes that Penn State would be a nearly two-touchdown favorite against the Conference USA champions in Atlanta.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire