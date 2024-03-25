Penn State fills 2025 schedule with final non-conference matchup, per report

Penn State has reportedly filled the last vacancy on its football schedule for the 2025 season. According to a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Penn State will host Florida International for a non-conference game in 2025, giving the Nittany Lions a full 12-game schedule to look forward to.

According to the report from McMurphy, via social media, Penn State will host FIU on Sept. 6, 2025. That would fall between the season opener at home against Nevada on Aug. 30, 2025 and a home game against Villanova on Sept. 13, 2025.

Penn State has faced FIU once before, with the Nittany Lions winning a laugher by a score of 59-0 in 2007. Penn State’s defense, led by Sean Lee, forced five fumbles and Anthony Morelli passed for 295 yards with three touchdowns in the rout. It was the first game coached on the sidelines by Joe Paterno after suffering a broken leg during the 2006 season. Jordan Norwood caught five passes for 92 yards and Evan Royster led the team with 70 rushing yards.

Penn State’s 2025 schedule is now fully booked with three non-conference games and nine Big Ten matchups, although the Big Ten schedule still has to be hashed out with exact dates. Penn State is scheduled to host Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Oregon in Big Ten play in 2025. The Nittany Lions will make road trips to Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, and UCLA in 2025. The 2025 matchup with Oregon will be the first against the Ducks as Big Ten foes. Penn State will not face Oregon in 2024 but will face new Big Ten members UCLA, USC, and Washington.

Here is an updated look at Penn State’s 2025 football schedule as it stands now:

Penn State 2025 football schedule

AUG. 30 – NEVADA

SEPT. 6 – FIU

SEPT. 13 – VILLANOVA

TBA home games: Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon

TBA road games: Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire