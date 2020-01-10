Penn State fans seem perfectly fine seeing John Donovan leave for Washington

New Washington head coach Jimmy Lake will be replacing numerous parts of his offense next season and filled a huge gap.

Lake, who moved from OC to head coach last month, named former Penn State offensive coordinator John Donovan at the same position for the Huskies.

"Coach Donovan has a great deal of experience at both the college and NFL levels, learning from a lot of great offensive minds about coaching the kind of aggressive, pro-style offense we want to play here at Washington," Lake said. "From my own experience, I know how much a coach can learn and grow by spending significant time in the NFL. I'm excited for him to get to Seattle and get started."

Donovan coached under Penn State head coach James Franklin (2011-2013) at both Vanderbilt and Penn State (2014-2015). Following the 2015 season where the Nittany Lions ranked 105th in the country in total offense (348.4 yards) and 100th in points per game (23.2 points), Donovan was fired and replaced by Joe Moorhead. The Nittany Lions would then win the Big Ten in their first season without Donovan as offensive coordinator.

Following his departure from Penn State, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in 2016 to be an Offensive Quality Control coach and later named an Offensive Assistant. He worked with quarterback Blake Bortles in 2017 when the Jaguars went 10-6, won the AFC South and narrowly lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Donovan seems excited to be apart of the program.

I couldn't be more excited to be a part of such a great university, with unbelievable football tradition, like the University of Washington. Thanks to Coach Lake and everyone involved for this opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting started. Go Dawgs!

Reaction from Penn State fans isn't promising for Dawgs fans.

Genuinely feel bad for the Washington fans. He singlehandly ruined the most physically talented QB we've (Psu) had in 20 years with his lack of development and playcalling. You won't find a PSU fan with any positive comments about Donovan. — Steve Mumma (@pensfan22030) January 10, 2020

Oh man. I feel bad for you, Washington. — Penn State Unrivaled (@unrivaled_psu) January 10, 2020

From your friends at PSU, pic.twitter.com/w9UWCwyFwY — Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) January 10, 2020

Penn State fans seem perfectly fine seeing John Donovan leave for Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest