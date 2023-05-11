Penn State faces one of nation’s toughest roads to College Football Playoff
Penn State faces one of the nation's toughest roads to the College Football Playoff according to College Sports Wire.
Penn State faces one of the nation's toughest roads to the College Football Playoff according to College Sports Wire.
The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.
The 2021 Georgia defense is regarded as one of the best in college football history.
The NFL schedule release included some fantastic matchups.
The full NFL schedule will be announced Thursday night.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's nearly 40% off right now.
A TikTok creator shares her 'hot take' about this A-list actor. The post Woman shares ‘controversial’ opinion about ‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu being ‘the face of the Asian diaspora,’ and he responds appeared first on In The Know.
The deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby renewed calls to ban the sport and raised debate over whether it can continue without dramatic changes.
Deandre Ayton took a shot to the ribs early in the Suns' blowout loss in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Anna Kaplan formally announced Thursday that she will run for the embattled congressman’s seat in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
Before 'American Idol,' 'The X Factor,' 'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' — before 'Star Search,' even — there was Eurovision, one of the most-watched TV broadcasts since 1956.
Davis exited the Lakers' Game 5 loss after taking an elbow to the head in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night.
The Senior Citizens League predicts Social Security benefits will increase 3.1% for 2024, while Moody’s Analytics puts the increase at 3.2%.
In The Know's second AAPI panel featured a conversation between Jenny Arimoto, Schuyler Bailar, Sunny Choi and Sriha Srinivasan. The post AAPI leaders discuss their families, nontraditional careers and favorite home-cooked comfort food with In The Know appeared first on In The Know.
Rolando Romero, who fights Ismael Barroso on Saturday in Las Vegas for the WBA super lightweight title, was unable to speak for the first 11 years of his life. The irony is that he's since become one of boxing's best trash talkers.
These are heady, exciting days for Detroit, and there's already plenty of indication the Lions are going to be the NFL's non-traditional TV darling this season.
The original intent of the holiday comes with an at-times-dark history, full of bizarre twists and turns.
One of each, please! The post 7 swimsuit cover-ups under $50 from Nordstrom Rack you’ll be excited to wear on vacation appeared first on In The Know.
Mike Anderson claims that on the same day he was fired, St. John's had already entered advanced talks to hire Rick Pitino to replace him.
It's time to swap out your basic blue jeans for these white pants.
Shoppers love that this season's must-have look is 'loose around the hips' and 'breathable.'