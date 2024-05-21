Penn State to face Virginia Tech in Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball will compete in the 2024 Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, Nov. 15.

This is the first event the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has held in Baltimore. The Penn State game is part of a doubleheader featuring Villanova vs. Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have our team compete in the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore versus Virginia Tech on November 15,” said Head Coach Mike Rhoades. “It will be a high-level event with two great college basketball games. We’re excited to connect not only with our Penn State alumni in the DMV area, but also with the very passionate basketball fan base in Baltimore.”

This is the 12th time Penn State and Virginia Tech have met. The Hokies have a 7-4 all-time edge over the Nittany Lions, but Penn State won three of the last four meetings. The programs last squared off at the Charleston Classic semifinals on Nov. 18, 2022 when Tech topped Penn State 61-59.

Penn State finished the 2023-24 season 16-17 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten. They lost in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament to Indiana, 61-59.

Virginia Tech, led by Head Coach Mike Young, finished last season with an overall 19-15 record, going 10-10 in the ACC. The Hokies lost in the second round of the ACC Tournament to Florida State, 86-76.

It is the first time the Nittany Lions will be playing in Baltimore since Nov. 24, 1997, when Penn State visited Loyola (Md.). It will be a hometown game for the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Ace Baldwin who earned first-team All-State honors three times at St. Frances Academy.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Tipoff time and broadcasting information will be announced later.

