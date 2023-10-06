Penn State will face Ohio State, UCLA twice in revised 2024-25 Big Ten schedules

Oct. 5—Penn State will play Ohio State and UCLA in a home-and-home series in the revised 2024-25 Big Ten football schedules, which were announced by the conference Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will play Ohio State and UCLA at Beaver Stadium next season and will travel to Columbus and to Pasadena, Calif., in 2025. The game dates for the 2024 season will be announced later this year.

The 2024-25 conference schedules were initially announced in June, but needed to be updated after the addition of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten in July.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced conference opponents for five seasons, 2024-28.

The conference called its scheduling model the Flex Protect XVIII, which continues to include nine conference games. Each school will play every other conference opponent at least twice — once home and once away — and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.

Penn State will meet Maryland, Michigan, Purdue, Washington and Wisconsin home and away in the 2026-27 seasons.

The Nittany Lions do not play Ohio State and Michigan in the same season over the next five years. They play the Buckeyes three times and the Wolverines twice.

In the original 2024-25 schedules, Penn State was to play USC, Michigan State and Rutgers home and away. That has changed.

In 2024, the Lions will play Ohio State, UCLA, Illinois, Maryland and Washington at Beaver Stadium, and will travel to Minnesota, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.

In 2025, Penn State will have home games against Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oregon, and away games at Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and UCLA.

In 2026, the Lions will meet Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC and Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium, and on the road will face Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Washington.

In 2027, Penn State will play Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin at home, and will go to Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin.

In 2028, the Lions will have home games against Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA, and road games at Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers and USC.

There are 12 protected matchups that will be played every year: Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington and UCLA-USC.

The 2024 Big Ten season will be the first with 18 teams and no divisional format. The two teams in the overall standings at the end of the regular season will meet in the Big Ten title game.