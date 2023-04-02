Penn State extends scholarship offers to 2024 DL De’Andre Cook

Penn State had a pretty big recruiting weekend as the calendar flipped from March to April. In addition to picking up a commitment in the Class of 2024, the Nittany Lions also extended an offer to a defensive lineman on the radar in the current recruiting cycle. De’Andre Cook, who was visiting Penn State over the weekend, announced, via Twitter, he has received an offer from Penn State.

Penn State joins a growing list of schools with offers on the table for Cook, a Washington D.C. three-star recruiting target. In addition to the offer from Penn State, Cook also holds offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan State, Maryland, Duke, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Washington, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and more.

Cook is listed at 6′-3″ and 260 lb on his recruiting profile from 247Sports. The Friendship Collegiate Academy would seem to have a good chance to be a prospect that could thrive in being developed at Penn State with the school’s history of developing linemen. 247Sports ranks Cook as the fourth-best player overall in Washignton D.C. and the 60th defensive lineman in the nation.

Penn State figures to be a player in the recruiting battle for Cook’s commitment moving forward, but the On3 recruiting prediction machine currently doesn’t have Penn State among the top schools. Of course, the recruiting outlook is fairly wide open right now with Maryland leading with a 14.3% chance of securing a commitment at the last update to the prognostication.

Now that an offer is on the table, maybe Penn State will work its way into the conversation.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story continues

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

More Recruiting!

Penn State's 2024 football commitment tracker Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot profile: CB Jon Mitchell Penn State starts April with recruiting commitment from four-star CB Ace in the portal? Crystal ball picks favor Penn State for top VCU transfer Friday Night Recruiting Notebook: Penn State scores TE commit

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire