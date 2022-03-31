Penn State extends scholarship offer to son of former NFL RB
Penn State is off to a solid start with its Class of 2023 recruiting efforts, but there is always room for a four-star linebacker. This week, Penn State sent a scholarship offer to one such player, and this is one with NFL genes.
Jamal Anderson, a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2023 out of Georgia, announced he has received an offer from Penn State. The offer is the latest in an already substantial offer sheet, and one that will surely be growing moving forward too.
If the name Jamall Anderson sounds familiar, that’s because his dad is a former NFL running back by the same name. The elder Jamal Anderson was a former star of the Atlanta Falcons. With those Georgia roots, it’s no surprise that some of the schools that have hopped into the early recruiting mix for the younger Anderson come from the south.
Clemson is among the favorites to land Anderson’s commitment, although Michigan State may be Penn State’s biggest threat within the Big Ten.
Here’s a look at Anderson’s recruiting profile.
Jamal Anderson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
37
31
Rivals
4
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
101
11
5
247 Composite
4
344
32
30
Vitals
Hometown
Hoschton, GA
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-3
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on March 30, 2022
No visits made at this time
Offers
Utah
Boston College
Buffalo
Coastal Carolina
Connecticut
Duke
East Carolina
Georgia State
Georgia Tech
Indiana
Kansas
Kansas State
Liberty
Louisville
Miami
Mississippi State
NC State
Tulane
UCF
USF
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Washington
West Virginia
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time.
Film
Junior Season Highlights- https://t.co/f0jsTerqN6 @coachjlovelady @MC_Recruiting @MCFootballCoach @RecruitGeorgia
— jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) December 14, 2021
Blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University! @PennStateFball @coachjfranklin @Coach_MannyDiaz @Coach_Elby @coachjlovelady pic.twitter.com/OXJEprCzcq
— jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) March 30, 2022
Blessed! 🖤 https://t.co/hPPRKtqiGN
— jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) March 4, 2022
Extremely blessed to be a 4⭐️ https://t.co/moCpThWNWM
— jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) February 28, 2022
