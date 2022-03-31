Penn State extends scholarship offer to son of former NFL RB

Penn State is off to a solid start with its Class of 2023 recruiting efforts, but there is always room for a four-star linebacker. This week, Penn State sent a scholarship offer to one such player, and this is one with NFL genes.

Jamal Anderson, a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2023 out of Georgia, announced he has received an offer from Penn State. The offer is the latest in an already substantial offer sheet, and one that will surely be growing moving forward too.

If the name Jamall Anderson sounds familiar, that’s because his dad is a former NFL running back by the same name. The elder Jamal Anderson was a former star of the Atlanta Falcons. With those Georgia roots, it’s no surprise that some of the schools that have hopped into the early recruiting mix for the younger Anderson come from the south.

Clemson is among the favorites to land Anderson’s commitment, although Michigan State may be Penn State’s biggest threat within the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at Anderson’s recruiting profile.

Jamal Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 37 31 Rivals 4 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 101 11 5 247 Composite 4 344 32 30

Vitals

Hometown Hoschton, GA Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-3 Weight 195 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on March 30, 2022

No visits made at this time

Offers

Penn State

Michigan State

Clemson

USC

Utah

Boston College

Buffalo

Coastal Carolina

Connecticut

Duke

East Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Kansas

Kansas State

Liberty

Louisville

Miami

Mississippi State

NC State

Nebraska

North Carolina

Texas

Tulane

UCF

USF

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Washington

West Virginia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

Extremely blessed to be a 4⭐️ https://t.co/moCpThWNWM — jamal anderson (@jamal1anderson) February 28, 2022

