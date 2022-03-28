Penn State extends offer to four-star LB Arvell Reese

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read
Penn State extends offer to four-star LB Arvell Reese

Penn State’s big recruiting weekend at the end of the first week of spring football practices appeared to go well. A number of recruiting targets shared their positive reactions to their visit on their respective social media feeds over the weekend, and a handful of players shared the news of receiving an offer while in town. Among those leaving State College with a scholarship offer this weekend was Ohio linebacker Arvell Reese, who has already started to collect a number of Power 5 offers, including a number from around the Big Ten.

Reese shared the news of his latest scholarship offer on Sunday, a day after unofficially visiting Penn State. Reese is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 according to both 247Sports and On3 Sports at this time (no recruiting ranking is available from Rivals or ESPN at this time), so he would certainly look like a fine addition to Penn State’s efforts in the Class of 2023. Penn State has gotten off to a solid start with its Class of 2023, which has focused heavily on the offensive line early on but has plenty of room to pad some quality depth at multiple positions.

Reese has played defensive end and linebacker so far during his high school career, but he appears to be trending toward playing linebacker at the next level.

Arvell Reese’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

6

27

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

215

5

18

247 Composite

3

468

11

40

Vitals

Hometown

Cleveland, OH

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-3.5

Weight

212

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 27, 2022.

  • Unofficial visit on March 26, 2022

Offers

  • Penn State

  • Akron

  • Ball State

  • Bowling Green

  • Charlotte

  • Cincinnati

  • Connecticut

  • Indiana

  • Iowa State

  • Kent State

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • Miami (OH)

  • Michigan

  • Ohio

  • Ohio State

  • Purdue

  • Rutgers

  • Toledo

  • USC

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Twitter

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

LOOK: Trace McSorley makes return visit to Penn State

Four-star DL from Philly puts Penn State in his top five

Four-star recruit decommits from Penn State

Where does Jaquan Brisker rank among NFL draft safeties in 2022?

Former NFL scout ranks Jahan Dotson among top receivers in 2022 NFL draft

Recommended Stories