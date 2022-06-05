Penn State extends offer to former Rutgers commit following White Out Camp

Penn State may have set its sights on an in-state wide receiver who performed well with a quarterback commit at its White Out Camp over the weekend. Yazeed Haynes, who previously had been committed to Rutgers, received an offer from Penn State after attending Penn State’s weekend camp.

Haynes is a three-star wide receiver from North Penn High School in southeastern Pennsylvania who committed fairly quickly to Rutgers after receiving a scholarship offer earlier this year. Haynes committed to Rutgers within three weeks of receiving his offer from the Scarlet Knights in March, but he decided to re-open his recruiting process two months later in May. Penn State’s offer is reportedly the first to come in since Haynes reopened his recruitment.

Haynes shared the news of the scholarship offer on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

After a great camp and conversation I am blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University! @coachjfranklin @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @NorthPennKnight pic.twitter.com/r4hLMaNp51 — Yazeed Haynes (@ZeedHaynes) June 4, 2022

The offer to Haynes is notable, of course, because it is a player that a Big Ten division and regional recruiting opponent was pursuing and thought they had locked up. But the timing of Haynes’ offer is of note because he was pairing up plenty of times at Penn State’s White Out Camp with Class of 2023 quarterback commit Marcus Stokes. Stokes performed admirably in his showing at the football camp, and Haynes was notably paired up with Stokes on more than one occasion. Perhaps not coincidentally, Haynes was viewed by some as the top receiver performer at the camp.

Could we see Stokes and Haynes teaming up together in Beaver Stadium a few years down the road? That remains to be seen, but Penn State should now be considered a strong contender in the recruiting process for Haynes.

