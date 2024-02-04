Penn State extends offer to Class of 2026 offensive lineman Carter Scruggs

Penn State is just days away from officially locking in its Class of 2024 and before you know it the Class of 2025 will be signed, sealed, and delivered. That means the work on the Class of 2026 is already underway on the recruiting of the Class of 2026. Already with one commitment tucked away, Penn State is actively handing out offers to potential Nittany KLions in the Class of 2026. This weekend resulted in more offers being extended.

Among those receiving an offer was Carter Scruggs, an offensive tackle from Virginia who has already received a handful of offers from schools from the ACC and Big Ten. Penn State joined Indiana among the Big Ten offers extended to Scruggs (who has no relation to former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Juice Scruggs). ACC schools with offers extended include Duke, Pitt, and in-state options Virginia and Virginia Tech. Liberty, coming off an appearance in a New Years Six game and also located in Virginia, has extended an offer. West Virginia of the Big 12 (and Penn State’s season-opening opponent next fall) has also offered.

Scruggs is a 6′-6″, 270-pound offensive tackle for Loudoun County in Leesburg, VA. He does not have a rating from the recruiting outlets yet, but the offers from multiple power conference programs should suggest he is firmly on the radar and will be receiving some star ratings once the Class of 2026 rankings are expanded.

Virginia Tech is considered a favorite at the moment according to the way-too-early calculation from On3’s recruiting prediction machine. The Hokies have a 52.7% chance of receiving a commitment from Scruggs. Penn State is second on the list with a 16.3% chance.

Penn State does already have one commitment on the board for the Class of 2026. That is the top-rated in-state recruit in the Class of 2026, running back Messiah Mickens. The Harrisburg native, a four-star recruit according to three major recruiting services, committed to Penn State in August 2023.

