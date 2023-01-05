Penn State extends offer to Bowling Green transfer receiver

With the Rose Bowl celebration now in the rearview mirror, the work to fill the holes on Penn State’s roster in 2023 is once again in the spotlight. One of the areas of need for the team next year will be the wide receiver position after losing Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, and it is one of the positions James Franklin said would be a focus moving forward after the early signing period.

And it appears Penn State has extended an offer to Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden. Broden announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he received an offer from the Nittany Lions. This offer joins a number of other offers he has received since entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, including Colorado, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and more.

Broden had 32 receptions for 506 yards and seven touchdowns for Bowling Green in 2022. In 2021, Broden had 36 receptions for 596 yards and five touchdowns. He would certainly be a veteran presence that Penn State could benefit from in 2023 with an offense that will be big on young stars at running back and quarterback and with room to grow at receiver.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire