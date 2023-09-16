Penn State expects stiff test from Illinois in Big Ten football opener

Sep. 15—Drew Allar was a high school senior in Medina, Ohio, when Penn State lost to Illinois two years ago at Beaver Stadium.

Olu Fashanu was a Nittany Lions redshirt freshman who saw time at offensive tackle in that 20-18 loss in nine overtimes, the longest game in NCAA history.

Both Penn State players said that defeat in their most recent meeting will have no effect on Saturday's Big Ten opener at Illinois (12 p.m., TV-FOX).

"Not at all," Fashanu said. "That game is in the past. We're not really focused on what happened in 2021. We're focused on the game this weekend."

The seventh-ranked Lions (2-0) expect to receive a stiffer test from the Fighting Illini (1-1) than they did from West Virginia and Delaware in their first two games.

Penn State is a two-touchdown favorite in their eighth straight conference opener on the road against a team that has struggled so far against Toledo and Kansas.

"I think Illinois is a great team," wide receiver Liam Clifford said. "I'm excited to see what they want to throw at us. It's just another week to get better, another week to practice different things and another week for us to show the country what we're capable of. So I'm excited."

Illinois returned six starters from a defense that last year finished first in the nation in scoring defense (12.8), interceptions (24), takeaways (32) and pass efficiency defense.

Jer'Zhan Newton, who lines up at tackle or end, is considered one of the top defensive linemen in the country.

"The first thing that pops out is that he's a very explosive player," Fashanu said. "He does a really good job of getting off the ball and reading the offensive line's hats and reacting to it. Just a credit to him. He's a great player. He's going to have a really bright future."

Even with a player as talented as Newton, the Illini have allowed 62 points and 955 total yards, including 448 on the ground. They rank last in the Big Ten in scoring, total and rushing defense.

Penn State, on the other hand, leads the conference in scoring (50.5) and total offense (509.5) behind a strong start by Allar, its sophomore quarterback. He's completed 78.2% of his passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have combined for 271 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

"They're a really good team," Allar said of Illinois. "They're really talented and really well-coached. They forced a lot of turnovers in the past. They really get after the quarterback and do a really good job of stopping the run."

Penn State's defense will contend with dual-threat quarterback Luke Altmyer, a transfer from Ole Miss, and wide receiver Isaiah Williams, who began his college career as a quarterback in 2019.

Altmyer has passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns but with three interceptions and has run for 139 yards and two scores. Williams has caught 11 passes for 150 yards.

"A lot of times you don't really get to feel the impact of a dual-threat quarterback until it's live," Lions coach James Franklin said. "It's hard to get that look in practice. That's why facing these types of quarterbacks is so challenging."

Two years ago at Beaver Stadium, Illinois passed for 38 yards but rushed for a whopping 357, including 226 by Chase Brown. The Lions managed just 62 yards on the ground and couldn't score from the 2-yard line more than once in the final six overtimes.

Sixteen members of Penn State's current roster played in that game, including four who started: wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, offensive tackle Caedan Wallace, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

"Honestly, I don't remember too much about that game," Allar said. "We're two completely different teams now. It was two years ago, so a lot of things have changed. We have a lot of players who aren't here anymore. Same with them.

"We're just focusing on this week's Illinois team."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 31, Illinois 17

Forget the nightmarish nine-overtime game in 2021. The 2023 editions of both teams are quite different. James Franklin has made sarcastic remarks about the Nittany Lions beginning their Big Ten schedule on the road for the eighth straight year, but he's 7-2 in conference openers. Penn State will win with a balanced offense and an attacking defense.