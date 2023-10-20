Penn State expects to have JB Nelson back in action against Ohio State

Oct. 19—Penn State's offensive line will receive a boost against Ohio State with the return of guard JB Nelson, who missed one game and most of another with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-5, 332-pound Nelson was seen participating Wednesday during the part of practice that was open to the media.

"You guys don't have to ask me anymore (about Nelson)," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. "He's missed a little bit of time. We're getting him back in the mix, greased up and ready to go. The good thing is that Vega (Ioane) has played well (in Nelson's place).

"They're both gonna play. We'll see how it plays out."

Nelson started the first five games before leaving Penn State's 41-13 win at Northwestern in the first half.

He, Ioane, center Hunter Nourzad and right guard Sal Wormley will have to contend with defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, who leads the Buckeyes with six tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

"Their defensive line is a very athletic group," Lions left tackle Olu Fashanu said. "They can all move very well. They're all technically sound. It'll be a good challenge for our front, but I have complete confidence in all my guys. We know the challenge that we have this week. We're completely prepared."

Compliment for Day: Franklin and Ohio State coach Ryan Day have a relatively good relationship considering they coach at rival schools.

Day, who played quarterback at New Hampshire, has a mind-boggling 51-6 record in his sixth season as Buckeyes head coach.

"He took over a program in a very different position than I did," Franklin said, "but still very challenging for very different reasons. I always got a ton of respect for him at Big Ten meetings. It's just how he goes about his business. He's passionate about the Big Ten and what we have to do to position the conference in the best way to be successful nationally."

Day coached quarterbacks on the Philadelphia Eagles staff in 2015 and spent two stints as an assistant at Temple (2006, '12). He also coached at Boston College (2007-11, 2013-14) with Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and offensive analyst Frank Leonard.

"We have a lot of people in common," Franklin said. "I respect his body of work."

Tough against the run: Penn State began the season with question marks about its interior defensive line and whether it could stop the run.

The Lions have limited their first six opponents to 72.5 rushing yards per game, second in the nation.

"You're allowed to get better," Franklin said. "You're allowed to evolve and grow. The way we've been able to play and get the lead also has been helpful. I think we have good players and good coaches."