Penn State expected to land commitment from four-star OL this week

After making a trip to Penn State over the weekend to check out the Blue-White Game festivities, Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour announced he will make his commitment known this week. Given the timing of it all, Penn State appears to be in terrific shape to add another massive offensive lineman to its Class of 2024 recruiting haul.

Harbour is a 6′-3″ 310-pound offensive tackle and a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 with four-star rankings from 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN. He is a consensus top-three player from Wisconsin with the top ranking in the state from 247Sports and ESPN. Needless to say, adding a four-star offensive tackle like this from Wisconsin, where the Wisconsin Badgers develop offensive linemen with the best of them, would be a major recruiting victory for James Franklin and Penn State.

Wisconsin is going through coaching change with the program with former Cincinnati head coach (and former Ohio State assistant and interim head coach) Luke Fickell injecting new life into the program. Securing Harbour to stay close to home may have been one of the top objectives for the new regime in Madison, but Penn State has emerged as the favorite on the eve of his commitment announcement.

Harbour announced on his Twitter account he will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday, April 18 (his birthday).

I think it’s time I will be announcing my commitment Tuesday April 18th in the impro gym at Catholic memorial on my birthday! I@Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @On3Recruits @CMHCrusaders @cmhfootball — Donovan “7D9” Harbour (@donovan_harbour) April 16, 2023

There is just one prediction on the 247Sports crystal ball board, but it favors Penn State after a prediction was cast following the Blue-White Game. The prediction comes from Tyler Calvaruso, who covers Penn State recruiting for Lion247 on the 247Sports network of sites. That prediction was made less than 12 hours after Harbour announced he would be sharing his commitment decision, which was posted to his Twitter account just hours after the Blue-White Game.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine has also calculated Penn State to have a 90.9% chance of receiving Harbour’s commitment. The next closest on the board is Wisconsin with a 2.3% chance of a commitment, followed by Ohio State at 2.0%. That percentage is also heavily influenced by the timing of Harbour’s announcement and visit to Penn State’s spring game as well as the only official prediction on the board coming from another Penn State recruiting insider, Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State’s Class of 2024 kicked off with a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and recently added two-way lineman Caleb Brewer, a three-star recruit. Both are in-state recruits for Penn State. The possible addition of Harbour would be a nice piece to add to the class, especially following the Class of 2023 class that was highlighted by the additions of J'ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier.

