Penn State an emerging favorite for in-state four-star receiver

Penn State showed last season that it needs to improve the wide receiver position in a big way. Penn State may have addressed that need with help from the transfer portal this offseason with the addition of former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, but the Nittany Lions are working on hitting the recruiting trail hard for wide receiver depth. It seems as though Penn State is locking down its position as the favorite to land one four-star wide receiver right from within the state of Pennsylvania.

Lex Cyrus of Susquehanna Township in Harrisburg has been on Penn State’s in-state wish list for a while, and a new crystal ball prediction recorded on 247Sports has given Penn State the edge in the recruiting process. Brian Dohn, the national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, cast a crystal ball prediction in favor of Penn State in the Class of 2025. As always, a prediction from Dohn is worth noting because he has a terrific track record with his crystal ball picks. Dohn has a 92.24% success rate all-time with close to 1,000 picks on record, and he is 19-for-19 so far with his Class of 2025 predictions.

Cyrus measures 5′-10″ and 170 pounds according to his recruiting profile, and he is a speedy receiver who could be a great addition to the Penn State roster. Cyrus is a state champion track star and is coming off a football season with 1,115 receiving yards and 67 catches. Cyrus is ranked as the no. 5 player overall in Pennsylvania by 247Sports, and he is the no. 199 overall in the nation according to the same recruit rankings.

There is no timeline right now for when Cyrus is expected to make a decision. He is reportedly lining up some spring visits before coming to a commitment decision. Among the schools he plans to visit will be Penn State. He has visited Penn State on multiple occasions already.

Penn State got off to a great start with its Class of 2025 in the national rankings. The Nittany Lions currently rank no. 5 on the Class of 2025 rankings from 247Sports, and they have the second-most total commitments already on the board behind only Notre Dame (17 commits). The Nittany Lions just picked up a wide receiver earlier this week with a commitment from three-star Lyrick Samuel out of New York. Samuel is the first and only wide receiver currently in Penn State’s Class of 2025 recruiting haul.

Here is a look at Penn State’s Class of 2025 so far.

