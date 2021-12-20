Penn State edges Clemson and UNC for Class of 2023 OL Joshua Miller

Penn State is continuing to build its offensive line for the future, landing Class of 2023 three-star lineman Joshua Miller from Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Miller had Penn State in his top five and ended up choosing the Nittany Lions over offers from Clemson and North Carolina. Miller made unofficial visits to both ACC schools since the start of October, as well as Penn State. Penn State had long been in the mix for Miller, with the Nittany Lions extending a scholarship offer in June 2020. Miller also attended a football camp at Penn State in the summer of 2021 and later made another unofficial visit a month later.

He stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds and had an impressive high school football career. Miller joins the early list of 2023 Penn State commits, including five-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier. After not quite padding the depth too much on the offensive line in the highly-ranked Class of 2022, Penn State is certainly off on the right foot with the offensive line in the Class of 2023.

As a pass blocker, Miller does a nice job of staying on his feet and has solid vision. Run blocking is where Miller has flourished, something Penn State has struggled with all season.

Miller can be a mauler at times. He is a player that not only blocks until the whistle but he has been seen pancaking his opponents left and right.

As mentioned, Miller has solid vision as an offensive lineman. There have been plenty of times where he shows it by peeling off his opponent onto the next guy in front of him.

Miller received a Crystal Ball prediction to Penn State last month, as it seemed very telling he was going to make his way to Happy Valley.

Miller’s run blocking will be crucial for the Nittany Lions, who not only struggle in that area but are also trying to find their identity in their running back room. Birchmeier and Miller will be big additions to the offensive line room, as Penn State continues to add pieces to help run their offense, after a struggling season on their front five.

