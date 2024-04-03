Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson to visit Commanders

The Washington Commanders continue to schedule top-30 visits this month ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that one of the draft’s top edge rushers, Chop Robinson of Penn State, will visit Ashburn, according to Ken Johannesen of Hogs Haven.

Confirmed. Chop Robinson has a Top 30 visit upcoming with the Commanders via two sources. @_MLFootball first with the info. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 2, 2024

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Robinson is a native of Gaithersburg, Md., and had one of the more impressive NFL combine performances last month, posting a 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash. Several teams are bringing in Robinson for a top-30 visit, including the Eagles.

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are using their top-30 visits for players with high-level traits. Robinson is a prime example. However, some of the other players Washington scheduled visits with may not go in the first round. Robinson is likely going sometime in the first round. If he somehow escapes the first round, the Commanders hold two high second-round picks (36, 40).

Quinn likely sees another Penn State product he coached when watching Robinson. Remember, no one predicted Micah Parsons would be a dominant NFL pass rusher coming out of Penn State. It’s a little too soon to compare Robinson to Parsons, but athletically, the similarities are real.

Washington must address offensive tackle with one of its second-round picks. But if the Commanders have a chance at landing Robinson, that’s an easy decision.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire