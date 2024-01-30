Penn State edge Adisa Isaac looks to build on strong season at Senior Bowl

This is a huge week for many former Nittany Lions looking to improve their NFL draft stock. With both postseason all-star bowls taking place, players get one final chance to suit up and play in a game that sends them up draft boards around the league. At this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Penn State edge defender Adisa Isaac will look to prove himself against a number of talented college football draft prospects in his last game at the college level.

The Brooklyn native was the top prospect out of New York in 2019 and began his Penn State career appearing in 11 games while registering 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His sophomore season was nearly identical to his freshman year, but he only appeared in nine games. After missing the 2021 season through injuries, Isaac broke out in his junior and senior seasons, notching 11.5 sacks in his final two years and doubling his tackle total.

Isaac was named Penn State’s Reid Robinson Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award winner with Chop Robinson for his performance during his junior season. In 2023, Isaac was tied for second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (13.5; T-17th nationally) and was third in sacks (7.5; T-43rd). He also led the Big Ten and was fifth among Power Five defensive linemen with 13.5 tackles for loss. Since the start of the 2022 season, Isaac owns six games with multiple tackles for loss, the most in the Big Ten in that span.

This week, Isaac will be playing for the Senior Bowl’s National team along with Penn State teammates Theo Johnson, Kalen King, and Johnny Dixon. New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the head coach for the National team, while Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator Daronte Jones will coach the defense.

The Senior Bowl gives Isaac an opportunity to cement his draft status as a solid day 2 pick. Many mock drafts and big boards have him as a third-round pick. Some have him as high as the late second round, and others as low as the fourth round. A strong showing this week in practice and during the game can help Isaac solidify himself as a high day-two pick. Edge defenders are always in demand in the NFL, so who knows what an impressive week can do in front of scouts. All it takes is one team to fall in love.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire