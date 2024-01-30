Penn State extends offer to California offensive lineman Losipino Tupou

The Big Ten is set to reach to the West Coast later this year with the upcoming additions of four schools from the Pac-12; UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington. So it only makes sense that Penn State will be among the current Big Ten members looking to carve a little more of a slice out of the West Coast recruiting scene. This week the Nittany Lions extended an offer to a three-star offensive lineman from the San Francisco area for the Class of 2025.

Losipini Tupou, who carries a three-star rating from both 247Sports and On3, announced he has received an offer from Penn State, with offensive line coach Phil Trautwin taking the lead on the recruiting efforts. Penn State was not the only offer to come his way this week. Florida also came in with an offer as Tupou’s offer sheet continues to expand.

Other offers on the table at the moment for Tupou include Arizona State, Nebraska, and Utah. More are expected in the recruiting process, of course. BYU figures to be among the schools showing growing interest in the lineman.

Tupou measures 6′-2″ and 275-lb and is rated as the no. 98 player overall in the state of California according to 247Sports.

California is a state Penn State has not had much history in recruiting successfully. The last commit to come out of California for Penn State was safety Koa Farmer in the Class of 2014. But with the Big Ten expanding to the West Coast, the hope for James Franklin and his staff is the program will not have to go over a decade between commitments from California again.

With eight commitments lined up at the moment, Penn State’s Class of 2025 ranks no. 8 nationally in the updated 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State (no. 4) is the only Big Ten school (including the incoming members() current;y ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire